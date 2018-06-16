Hundreds attend active shooter, dangerous situation survival event Saturday

Over one thousand people gathered at the Barbara B. Mann Center Saturday to learn about survival techniques during a dangerous situation.

The mission of the event was to educate people about crafting a plan in the event of an active shooter or mass casualty situation.

The event included presentations from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety and the Lee County Trauma District.

Many people who attended the event said it should be a more common thing in every community.

“It’s either you or him that’s going to survive, and you have to have that mindset in order to survive,” said attendee Karen Hall.

“I wanted to bring my grand kids here today as young as they are so that they could have those tools in case something happens,” added Chris Antonacci.

Due to the large interest in the event, the sheriff’s office says it hopes to host more events like this one in the future.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Erica Brown