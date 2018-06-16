Gov. Rick Scott weighs in on country’s future during Naples campaign stop

Gov. Rick Scott took his campaign to Southwest Florida Saturday during a stop in Naples.

He’s running for a seat in the Senate, facing off against familiar foe Bill Nelson.

The Collier for Trump Organization hosted the campaign stop where over 100 people attended to listen to the governor discuss his platform.

During the event, Scott said Florida has become a leading example of what an economic powerhouse state looks like and he said now is the perfect time to help President Trump clean up Washington.

“The first thing we have to do is we have to focus on fixing our economy and not growing the size of government. We need term limits; we can’t have career politicians. Number two, we need have two-thirds majority to raise taxes at the federal level,” Scott said.

He also said that the president should have the authority to make a line item veto on individual provisions of a bill.

When asked about the crisis in America involving families being separated at the border, Gov. Scott said this:

“The reports you see is disturbing. It’s disgusting. It just shows you that Congress has not done their job. We need to have an immigration policy that people understand. We need to secure our borders. We can’t have people being treated unfairly.”

WINK News reached out to other candidates running for U.S. Senate about their stance on what’s happening on the borders, but have not yet heard back.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown