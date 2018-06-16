Fort Myers man arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash

A 40-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. at Ben C. Pratt Parkway and Miracle on 34th Street, troopers said.

Dwayne Holliday, 40, of Fort Myers, was driving a 2012 Nissan Titan southbound on Ben C. Pratt Parkway in the inside northbound lane, approaching Miracle on 34th Street, troopers said.

The 71-year-old driver of a 2008 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Ben C. Pratt Parkway north of Miracle on 34th Street, troopers said. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was unable to avoid a head-on collision with the Nissan Titan, causing it to go airborne.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. His identification is pending next of kin notification.

Holliday faces charges of DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damages, troopers said.

