Everblades reflect on biggest moments of successful 2018 season

The Florida Everblades’ run at a Kelly Cup fell one goal short of becoming a reality.

They lost in Game 7 to the Colorado Eagles last week, but are choosing to look toward the future and the next season.

“Kind of just a little bummed out that days are kind of coming to an end where this group of players are going to be together because it was a really special group,” said forward Joe Cox.

But there are plenty of memories from the season to look back on: Eastern Conference champions and ten players called up to the AHL just to name a few.

“We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about. These guys, they gave it their all, all year long. I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of what we accomplished all year long,” head coach Brad Ralph said.

So while they missed out on a championship trophy, one thing that will remain is the memory of what actually did happen.

“I think we can start thinking about those accomplishments and being proud of them and proud of each other,” said forward Spencer Smallman.

And that’s something to make saying goodbye just a little bit easier.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown