Dozens line Matanzas Bridge on FMB in support of clean water Saturday

People lined the Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach Saturday afternoon in support of clean water.

Dozens marched up and down the bridge to call on lawmakers to address murky water resulting from the recent releases from Lake Okeechobee.

The Army Corps of Engineers say the Lake O releases will continue through early next week.

For several hours, people from all over SWFL stood on the bridge to protest.

“I think it’s a travesy what’s happened to our water. I think it’s unbelievable that they aren’t going with the alternatives that have been put out there by many many groups,” said SWFL resident Lorraine Massucco. “I moved down here thee years ago mainly for the water…and then what happened? They started to pump Lake O during the tourist season, which upset everybody. Now here we are again…only of course it’s the summer.”

The rally and cause had support on the east coast of Florida as well. People filed along the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart to protest the Lake O releases sent in that direction.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown