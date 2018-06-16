Coast Guard assists 4 adults, 2 children from aground boat near Sanibel Island. Photo via U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard rescues family of 6 on stranded boat near Sanibel

Published: June 16, 2018 6:30 AM EDT
Updated: June 16, 2018 6:44 AM EDT

Four adults and two children were rescued Friday night after their boat got stranded on a sand bar, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Watchstanders received a call from the Cape Coral family around 7:30 p.m., stating their boat ran aground four miles southwest of Sanibel Isalnd, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A boat crew transported the family to the station and no injuries were reported, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The family said they would arrange for salvage of the boat Saturday.

