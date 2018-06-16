Beyonce and Jay-Z drop joint album “Everything Is Love” on Tidal

Beyonce and Jay-Z on Saturday dropped their first joint album, titled “Everything Is Love.” It was released exclusively on Tidal, the streaming service Jay-Z partially owns.

The music video for the track “Ape Sh*t” also dropped on YouTube Saturday. The video was filmed in the Louvre in Paris.

The couple is currently on a world tour. Beyonce told the crowd there was “something special” for the crowd, and then showed the video for “Ape Sh*t,” according to BuzzFeed News. “Album out now” then appeared on the screen.

The album touches on the rapper’s disgust at this year’s Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings. The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.

In “Ape Sh*t,” Jay-Z lashes out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February’s awards show, but left empty-handed. The rapper also says he turned down the NFL halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them.

Blue Ivy ends the song “BOSS” with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir.

In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album “Beyonce” without any notice.

Author: CBS News/AP