‘Tuckers Point’ project proposes over 1,600 homes, retail space, restaurants & more

A developer has plans to add a massive hotel along with hundreds of homes on the side of I-75 near the Tuckers Grade exit in Charlotte County, but many have mixed feelings about the project.

“I think it would be nice to have something along this big ol’ long road here with nothing there except for trees,” said neighbor Charlotte Wilson.

People like Wilson say they’re ready to welcome new development in the county. It’s been years in the making, but late efforts have brought “Tuckers Point” one step closer to reality.

“I really think people would like it. I think I would like it,” Wilson said.

The proposal would bring more than 1,600 homes, condos and apartments, along with nearly 500,000 square feet of retail space made up of shops, restaurants and 400 hotel rooms.

“It will make it easier for people who don’t want to go further into Punta Gorda or Port Charlotte,” said neighbor Bonnie Webb.

“I would like to have shops and restaurants closer,” Wilson added.

But homeowners in the area say they do have some concerns about a development of that size moving in between I-75 and US 41.

“There’s going to be more congestion, but there’s congestion all over as far as traffic is concerned,” one homeowner said.

After years of broken proposals and re-zoning, Charlotte County says they’re cautiously optimistic it will be different this time around.

The county adds that the Tuckers Point project is still in the very early stages of development.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown