Neighbors on guard after police respond to ‘shots fired’ call on Cape Coral street

Neighbors in Cape Coral are in a state of shock after a loud burst of gunfire interrupted a quiet summer afternoon on their street Friday.

It happened along the 600 block of SE 17th Terrace around 5 p.m.

“I felt like I wanted to start crying,” said neighbor Toni Chmielewski.

Penni Herrick also heard the shots but didn’t realize what was happening until hours later.

“Like big bangs. I didn’t put two and two together. I just didn’t think about it,” Herrick said.

Cape Coral Police say they’re investigating the scene as a “shots fired” call. They say one person was taken from a house to the hospital after the incident. But they aren’t providing any specifics at this time.

“I’m uncomfortable. I’m only right down the street here. So it kind of makes me a little nervous,” Herrick said.

Neighbors say they want to know more about what exactly happened and plan to keep their guards up until then.

“Now I’m going to be a little bit more on the lookout,” Herrick said.

Cape Police add that the person who was transported to the hospital was conscious and responsive. At this time, they say no one is in custody in connection with what happened at the house.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown