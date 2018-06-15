Mother finds comfort in SWFL chapter of ‘Parents of Murdered Children’

A mother continues her search for answers, 16 years after her 34-year-old son was murdered in Miami.

Barbara Brewer keeps the memory of her son, Duane, close to her heart. She recalls him as a talented baseball and basketball player.

“Duane was an amazing young man. Even as a child he was … he always laughed and he always had a smile on his face,” Brewer said.

Duane was killed on Easter weekend in 2002.

“I received a phone call from his father and he said Duane was gone,” Brewer said. “I couldn’t believe him, I didn’t believe him.”

Brewer found hope and comfort in a group called Parents of Murdered Children.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to know, ‘OK, somebody understands what I’m feeling, what I’m going through,'” Brewer said. “And if I cry in the middle of something, just understand it and get over it because I’ll stop.”

Connie Ankney said she started the Southwest Florida chapter for, “My healing as well, as to help other parents who are going through the same thing as I.”

Parents for Murdered Children will hold their annual Southwest Florida Gala in July.

Writer: Katherine Viloria