Lois Riess enters ‘not guilty’ plea on first-degree murder charges

The woman who allegedly murdered a woman on Fort Myers Beach in early April has entered a written ‘not guilty’ plea.

The 56-year-old woman is facing charges of first-degree murder. Riess is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, then killing a woman in April on Fort Myers Beach.

Her next court date is scheduled for July 11.

MORE: Lois Riess waives appearance for arraignment on first-degree murder charges