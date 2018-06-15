Lee County Sheriff to host civilian active shooter response training

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will host a first-of-it’s kind training for community members who want to know what to do in an active shooter situation on Saturday.

“Bystander responders are those in attendance when an incident takes place,” said Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott. “We must empower the public to be part of the solution.”

The first part of the training will be a discussion about how you can respond and protect yourself during an active shooter attack.

The second part of the event will train you how to perform life saving techniques before emergency responders arrive.

The training will conclude with a question and answer panel with law enforcement and other Lee County public safety officials.

While everyone should have a plan in place for an active shooter situation, the Sheriff’s Office says they are specifically looking to prepare and help youth.

If you’d like to attend, the free training session is scheduled for Saturday June 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. You can register here.

For more information contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Community Relations Section at 239-258-3280 or [email protected]

Writer: Emily Luft