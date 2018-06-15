Florida students’ test scores continue to rise

Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday that scores on 2018 statewide and standardizes assessments showed Florida students continued to make achievement gains.

The achievement gap is closing across many grade levels and subjects, according to data from the Florida Department of Education. These results are consistent with results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress announced in April.

Scott released the following statement:

“This year’s assessment results demonstrate that Florida students are continuing to achieve. Florida’s teachers and school administrators, coupled with the state’s six straight years of historic investment into Florida’s K-12 education system, have prioritized student success. In fact, since 2011, funding for Florida’s K-12 public schools has increased by $4.5 billion, giving our schools the resources they need. I’m proud of the results that our students are delivering, and I will never stop fighting to make sure that every student in every Florida community has access to a great education.”

