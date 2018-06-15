Father’s Day freebies around SWFL

On the hunt for Father’s Day freebies around SWFL?

Spending time with dad is sometimes the best gift you can give, but some free things will probably put a smile on his face too.

Check out the places listed below where dad won’t have to spend a dime on Sunday.

Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers

Naples Botanical Garden: free admisson

Naples Zoo: free admission Saturday and Sunday along with paid child’s visit

The Conservancy of SWFL: free admission on Saturday

Many restaurants in the area are also running food and drink specials.

