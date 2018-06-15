FORT MYERS

Father’s Day freebies around SWFL

Published: June 15, 2018 4:29 PM EDT
Updated: June 15, 2018 5:19 PM EDT

On the hunt for Father’s Day freebies around SWFL?

Spending time with dad is sometimes the best gift you can give, but some free things will probably put a smile on his face too.

Check out the places listed below where dad won’t have to spend a dime on Sunday.

  • Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers
  • Naples Botanical Garden: free admisson
  • Naples Zoo: free admission Saturday and Sunday along with paid child’s visit
  • The Conservancy of SWFL: free admission on Saturday

Many restaurants in the area are also running food and drink specials.

Reporter:Allison Gormly
Writer:Erica Brown
