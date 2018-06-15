Salmonella-linked pre-cut melon recalled from multiple stores

Check your fridge for pre-packaged cut melons. Florida stores are now listed among those possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

The possible salmonella contamination includes honeydew, watermelon and cantaloupe, as well as any fruit salad containing those items.

Here are a list of states impacted: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

These stores were hit by the contamination: Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods/Amazon.

The Center for Disease Control says so far 60 people have gotten sick.

For a full list of stores, click here.

This report was originally published on CBS12.

Author: Kristen Chapman/ CBS12