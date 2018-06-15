Convicted felon arrested for possession of guns, narcotics in Fort Myers

A 22-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for possession of firearms and narcotics, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit were conducting surveillance around 1:30 a.m. in the Fly Lounge parking lot on 2158 Colonial Boulevard when they noticed a suspicious person loitering in a car.

Officers approached Henry Lee Jr. Leonard, who has two prior felony convictions, for questioning and observed several guns inside the car, police said. Large amounts of narcotics were also found in the car.

Leonard faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. He was also issued a trespass warning.

Leonard, who remains at the Lee County Jail, has a $7,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on July 16.

Writer: Katherine Viloria