Cape to discuss next steps in Bimini Basin project Monday

Cape Coral will be one step closer to creating a new downtown waterfront destination on Monday.

The Cape will move into “phase two” of the plan which involves asking investors and developers to get involved with the project.

The city estimates it will take at least a year to look for investment partners, costing $75,000.

WINK News reporter Janae Muchmore was live in Cape Coral to discuss those next steps. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Emily Luft