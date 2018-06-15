Cape Coral to sign agreement for new SROs Monday

The City of Cape Coral is about to sign off on an agreement to put police in every school.

Cape Coral is making sure public and charter schools get their own resource officer and the they will officially adopt this agreement on paper on Monday.

The city voted unanimously last month to approve more than $1 million towards 23 new police cruisers and the school district has agreed to pick up 50 percent of the costs, putting the rest of the weight on city and taxpayer dollars.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Emily Luft