1 transported to hospital after ‘shots fired’ call in Cape Coral

At least one person was taken to the hospital in connection with a shots fired call on Friday, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The crime took place around 5:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Southeast 17th Terrace, police said. An investigation is ongoing at this time and there is a partial road closure.

It’s unclear what kind of crime took place and how the victim was injured.

