Suspects ransack unlocked cars in Cape Coral

One video has a Cape Coral neighborhood talking.

At least two men were caught on camera going through parked cars, looking to steal. It happened along Gator Circle in Northeast Cape Coral.

“My truck was ransacked. They were looking for something. I don’t know what for?” said neighbor Phil White.

And he’s not alone. The men hit about a dozen vehicles overnight in a mile-long stretch in Cape Coral. All but one vehicle was unlocked.

“I didn’t lock it, admittedly,” White said. “I heard they stole the guy’s truck across the street and her car was ransacked.”

And the suspects got extra lucky at one home after they ransacked a car only to find the spare key to a truck next door. They took off with it and also took the gun inside.

“Why here? Usually it’s a quiet street and you trust you neighbors,” White said.

But neighbors do say they’ve learned a valuable lesson from these crimes.

“Make sure that it’s locked, there’s no keys inside, nothing visible. Whoever the persons were and what they’re looking for, they can’t find anything they can steal,” White said.

Cape detectives did find a clue, however. They found a long tube sock in one of the driveways. Neighbors say the suspects may have used it to keep fingerprints off the cars and trucks.

View surveillance footage of the suspects in the act below.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown