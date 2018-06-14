SWFL woman hopes job fair will help turn her dreams into reality

Company owners and hiring managers in Southwest Florida searched for qualified candidates Thursday at a job fair.

Khyrstie Gonzalez was one of 150 applicants who showed up at the job fair at CareerSource Southwest Florida.

Gonzalez hoped to make connections to grow her custom furniture business, which she first started a year ago.

“It has been tough. Until you get the type of clientele to be able to produce those products, you don’t really have a diverse portfolio,” Gonzalez said.

While Gonzalez had many previous career paths, she found her love in carpentry when she built her first home.

“I saw people coming in with the cabinets, the furniture, and that’s when I was like, ‘that’s what I want to do,'” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is optimistic events like this one, will turn her designs into reality.

“Hope that they see the passion that I have for what I do. It’s not just a job, like, I enjoy what I do,” Gonzalez said.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: WINK News