Suspects sought in Lehigh Acres string of car burglaries

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying two men believed to be connected to a series of car burglaries.

The car burglaries happened between 10 p.m. June 7 and 2:30 a.m. June 8 in the area of 6th Street Southwest, 9th Street Southwest, 11th Street Southwest and Olive Avenue South, crime stoppers said.

Cash, phones, jewelry and cameras were stolen from unlocked vehicles, crime stoppers said. Detectives believe the same set of suspects are responsible for all the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be made online.

Writer: Katherine Viloria