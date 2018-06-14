FORT MYERS

Scattered storms for Thursday

Published: June 14, 2018 5:26 AM EDT
Updated: June 14, 2018 8:39 AM EDT

There will be a high of 92 degrees with scattered showers and storms for Thursday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Another round of pop-up, hit-or-miss scattered storms,” said Devitt. “A lot of the storms are going to be inland, but there’s still that chance for storms along the coast.”

