Scattered storms for Thursday

There will be a high of 92 degrees with scattered showers and storms for Thursday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Another round of pop-up, hit-or-miss scattered storms,” said Devitt. “A lot of the storms are going to be inland, but there’s still that chance for storms along the coast.”

THURSDAY FORECAST: More hit-or-miss scattered storms. Best chance will be inland. Mix of sun & clouds. Hot and humid! Highs from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. Feels like 96 – 101, isolated higher! #swfl pic.twitter.com/AHThCKvXLV — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 14, 2018

