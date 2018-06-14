San Carlos Marketplace robbed at gunpoint

There was an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at San Carlos Marketplace on South Tamiami Trail, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect entered the store around 12:43 p.m. on 18011 S. Tamiami Trail and walked around until all but one of the customers left, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect then approached the employee, pointed a gun and demanded all the cash in the store.

The clerk obeyed, and suspect then fled the scene in a Toyota Camry or a white four-door sedan, Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect is describe as a man, approximately 160 to 180 pounds, with a thin build, according to Crime Stoppers. He’s in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes with white trim on the bottom.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

