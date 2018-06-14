Photo via SWFL Crime Stoppers
SOUTH FORT MYERS

San Carlos Marketplace robbed at gunpoint

Published: June 14, 2018 4:59 PM EDT

There was an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at San Carlos Marketplace on South Tamiami Trail, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect entered the store around 12:43 p.m. on 18011 S. Tamiami Trail and walked around until all but one of the customers left, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect then approached the employee, pointed a gun and demanded all the cash in the store.

The clerk obeyed, and suspect then fled the scene in a Toyota Camry or a white four-door sedan, Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect is describe as a man, approximately 160 to 180 pounds, with a thin build, according to Crime Stoppers.  He’s in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes with white trim on the bottom.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

