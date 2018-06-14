One injured during shooting in Fort Myers Thursday night

One male victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in the area of Cranford Avenue and MLK Boulevard in Fort Myers Thursday night.

The victim reportedly drove himself to a nearby 7-Eleven and asked for help, according to a supervisor with FMPD.

He was then transported to Lee Memorial with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

It is unclear if officials have a suspect in custody or are actively searching for one at this time.

Trust WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.