Is your car under recall & you don’t know it?

About one of every four recalled vehicles on U.S. roads right now hasn’t been fixed.

Collectively, hundreds of auto-safety recalls are issued each year, covering everything from drivetrains to powertrains. All of those problems can place the safety of vehicle occupants—and others on the road—at risk.

That’s why it’s crucial for owners to keep up with recall notices. And you shouldn’t assume that just because your car is several years old that it’s out of the recall woods. In December 2017, for example, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall for faulty gear shifters that affected more than a million Ram trucks dating all the way back to the 2009 model year.

To help protect you and your family, Consumer Reports has created the Car Recall Tracker, a service that requires a membership. Enter your car’s make and model, and you’ll get a list of recalls—and information on how to get the problems fixed. Users who aren’t logged in to the website will be asked for their email address to get this information. Remember that all repair work associated with safety-related recalls should be done free of charge by an authorized dealership.

To find out if your car has been recalled, visit the National Highway Safety and Transportation’s website.

Author: Patrick Olsen, Consumer Reports