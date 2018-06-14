Heavy rain causes flooding concerns for Lehigh residents

Homeowners in Lehigh Acres are facing flooding after heavy rainfall hit the area Wednesday night.

One homeowner says that every time it rains, they get up to several feet of flooding in driveways and yards.

“Now my brother-in-law, his car stalled out,” the man said. “When you can’t get to where you are going on time, it’s just all around problems.”

WINK News reporter Gina Tomlinson was live in Lehigh Acres as residents waited for storm water to recede. Watch the full segment above.

MORE: Heavy rain floods homes in Fort Myers community

Writer: Emily Luft