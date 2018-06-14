Dozens sickened by salmonella outbreak from Kellogg’s cereal

The CDC is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

There have been 73 ill people reported from 31 states, including 24 people who have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 3, 2018 to May 28, 2018.

On June 14, 2018, the Kellogg Company recalled 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

Consumers should not eat and retailers should not serve or sell recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

If you have recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal:

Throw out the cereal or return it for a refund.

If you store cereal in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away.

Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.

People get sick from Salmonella 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the germ and experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.

This investigation is ongoing and CDC will provide more information as it becomes available.