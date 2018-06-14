Collier residents react to Vanderbilt Beach Road project

Mary Johnson, a Wisconson native, but longtime Florida resident could soon see changes near her home.

“The road is going to go right through here, parallel to my bedroom window,” Johnson said.

There’s currently a dead end for Vanderbilt Beach Road at a country club, but after it’s extended, it’ll connect to 16th Street Northeast. The project would make it a major thoroughfare and new alternative to get some of the traffic off Immokalee Road and Golden Gate Boulevard.

“We’re really thinking about selling, we don’t know where to go, but I just really cant imagine having a road through my backyard,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there are other ways to alleviate traffic instead of building a major roadway through a residential area.

Other drivers who take Immokalee Road disagree, and can’t wait to see the project completed.

“It’s always packed going to work and going home three lanes packed all the time,” said Greg Young.

The start date for construction will give Johnson some time to decide what’s best for her family.

“We wanna sell our house were not gonna have any privacy you know a highway next to our bedroom window, what do you do?” Johnson said.

Construction is expected to start in 2020.

Along with the road extension, Collier Transportation will add in new bridges over canals in the area to further connect roads.

The county will hold a public meeting about the project on June 26 at St. Agnes Catholic Church on 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

