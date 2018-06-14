Allegiant cancels flights after delay of new plane

Allegiant Air was forced to cancel over 30 flights after the shipment of a new plane was delayed.

No flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) have been delayed or canceled yet, but flights out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport have been canceled.

The airline also advised that flights out of Punta Gorda (PGD) as well as Destin/Fort Walton Beach and Orlando/Sanford could have longer-than-normal wait times for the next few days.

Here is a list of canceled Florida flights according to Allegiant’s travel alert:

Canceled Flights for June 14th, 2018:

Flight 697 from Knoxville, TN to Sanford, FL has been canceled.

Flight 706 from Sanford, FL to Greensboro, NC has been canceled.

Flight 707 from Greensboro, NC to Sanford, FL has been canceled.

Flight 860 from St. Petersburg, FL to Lexington, KY has been canceled.

Flight 861 from Lexington, KY to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Flight 884 from St. Petersburg, FL to Tulsa, OK has been canceled.

Flight 885 from Tulsa, OK to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Flight 1670 from Punta Gorda, FL to Rockford, IL has been canceled.

Flight 1671 from Rockford, IL to Punta Gorda, FL has been canceled.

Flight 1700 from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Plattsburgh, NY has been canceled.

Flight 1701 from Plattsburgh, NY to Fort Lauderdale, FL has been canceled.

Canceled Flights for June 15th, 2018:

Flight 824 from St. Petersburg, FL to Des Moines, IA has been canceled.

Flight 825 from Des Moines, IA to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Flight 866 from St. Petersburg, FL to Pittsburgh, PA has been canceled.

Flight 867 from Pittsburgh, PA to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Flight 882 from St. Petersburg, FL to Grand Rapids, MI has been canceled.

Flight 883 from Grand Rapids, MI to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Flight 926 from St. Petersburg, FL to Providence, RI has been canceled.

Flight 927 from Providence, RI to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Canceled Flights for June 21th, 2018:

Flight 814 from St. Petersburg, FL to Raleigh Durham, NC has been canceled.

Flight 815 from Raleigh Durham, NC to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Flight 860 from St. Petersburg, FL to Lexington, KY has been canceled.

Flight 861 from Lexington, KY to St. Petersburg, FL has been canceled.

Allegiant said in a statement that if your flight has been canceled, you should visit their manage travel page to view available refund and flight date change options, and to make changes to your itinerary.

Writer: Emily Luft