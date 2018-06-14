72-year-old man killed in Fort Myers hit-and-run crash

The identity of a 72-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday has been released, the Fort Myers Police Department said on Thursday.

Gary George Knafla was hit by two vehicles which did not stop on the 2200 block of Fowler Street, police said. One of the vehicles was described by witnesses as a dark colored truck and the second, a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 239-321-7700 or leave an anonymous tip online. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Katherine Viloria