SWFL learns about construction opportunities at job fair

Various construction companies are looking to hire workers Wednesday at a job fair.

A wide range of construction employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional, and candidates should be ready for on-site interviews, according to the job fair’s website.

The job fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareerSource Southwest Florida on 4150 Ford St.

Attendees are asked to bring a valid ID, resume and dress professionally for the job fair.

For more information, visit Employ Florida’s website.

Writer: Rachel Ravina