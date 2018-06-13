Special taxing district could fix dangerous Collier potholes

Collier County Commissioners are looking into a special taxing district to repair dangerous potholes.

Private roads in the Golden Gate area of Collier County are riddled with potholes that make driving dangerous even for emergency vehicles. The new funds could repair more than 100 of these roads.

If passed, the special taxing unit would allow certain home owners to opt out of the tax.

WINK News reporter Janae Muchmore was live in Golden Gate to take a look at the troublesome potholes.

MORE: Collier residents fear unpaved private roads ahead of fire season

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Emily Luft