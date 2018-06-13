Sanibel mayor to fight Lake O water releases

The Mayor of Sanibel is taking action against murky brown waters that are impacting the island’s economy and quality of life.

Mayor Kevin Ruane voiced his concern for Lake Okeechobee water releases Wednesday at the Estero City Council meeting.

Ruane is asking all six Lee County mayors to stand with him to create faster solutions to Lake O releases.

“Going over the Causeway every night, I see the discoloration,” said Ruane. “I’ve seen this before in 2013, 2014, 2017. We are trying to be more proactive, one voice, one message with the same ask.”

The Mayor of Estero jumped on board today. Ruane intends to ask Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and Cape Coral to join his fight.

