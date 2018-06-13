Pedestrian killed in Fort Myers hit-and-run crash

A man was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on Fowler Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man hit in front of 2250 Fowler St. by two different vehicles that did not stop, according to police. One was described as a dark colored truck and the other a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information should call police at 239-321-7700, leave an anonymous tip online through Tip411 or include the keyword “FMPD” in a text to 847411.

Tips can also be submitted to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers online, through the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

The man’s identity remains unknown pending a next-of-kin notification.

Writer: Rachel Ravina