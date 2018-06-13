Man holds closed railroad crossing arm up so drivers can pass

Not all heroes where capes became evident as one Fort Myers man held a closed down railroad crossing arm on Evans Avenue up to let rush hour traffic pass.

The flooding on Fowler Street was so bad that drivers took a different route to avoid that water.

But, they were quickly met with backed up traffic on Evans Avenue where lightning closed down a railroad crossing.

One driver decided to take matters into his own hands after waiting in that traffic for 20 minutes.

Once he got that crossing arm up, cars sped through honking and thanking that Rush Hour Hero.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Ford