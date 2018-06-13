Hendry County schools will require students to use clear backpacks

The Hendry County School District is taking steps to keep kids safe in schools following the Parkland massacre.

A new policy would require students to carry clear or mesh backpacks when they return to school in the fall.

For Jewel Landrum, it was difficult sending her children back to school after the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“As a parent, you do your best to protect your kid and you can’t really do that when they’re at school. You can’t be with them 24/7,” Landrum said.

But the new policy gives Landrum some peace of mind.

“I feel it’s a really good start,” Landrum said. “I would like to see more be done in the future, but I’m happy the school is at least trying their best.”

Other parents, like Patricia Cook, believe the district needs to focus on bigger issues like adding metal detectors or more resource officers.

“Personally, I don’t feel any safer when I drop my daughter off in the morning with a clear back pack then I do if she had a my little pony backpack,” Cook said.

Officials for Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties said they do not plan on requiring clear backpacks for the 2018-2019 school year.

