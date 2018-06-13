Heavy rain floods homes in Fort Myers community

Homeowners in the Argyle Community, off McGregor Boulevard, is flooding, but this isn’t the first time.

One homeowner says that every time it rains, that water travels to her backyard and gets inside her house.

“I bought this house because it was great,” said resident Sally Phillips. “It was in a great neighborhood, it was in an older neighborhood. I have great neighbors, but no it’s not any fun worrying about your house flooding, and worrying if you have to get up in the middle of the night and step in water.”

Phillips says her home is the lowest in the whole neighborhood. It was built back in 2014, and she thinks the builder was allowed to build it too low.

Phillips says she has reached out to the county, lawyers and the builder asking for help to fix it, and she is still waiting for an answer.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Emily Ford