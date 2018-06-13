Fort Myers woman killed in crash, others injured

A 46-year-old woman was killed in a car crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. on SR 80 Sunday night.

Ana Rose Cruz Hernandez, 46, was a passenger in a 1999 Chrysler along with 2 other passengers, both of whom sustained critical injuries. The driver of the Chrysler sustained minor injuries.

The Chrysler was making a left turn on a green arrow towards Louise Street when the driver of the Kia drove through a steady red light into the Chrysler.

No one in the Kia was injured and charges are pending.