Disney World discount: Passholders can bring friends for over 50% off

If you want to go to Disney World, its time to cozy up to a passholder.

Walt Disney World is offering its “Bring a Friend” discount through June 29, allowing passholders to buy one-day Park Hopper tickets for $79.

Non-discounted one-day park hopper tickets purchased at the gate cost $174, so the “Bring a Friend” discount is over 50 percent off.

Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier passholders can purchase up to six “Bring a Friend” tickets at ticket windows at the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom.

The tickets must be used on the date of purchase.

Author: WKMG