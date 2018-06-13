Developers propose to revamp portion of North Fort Myers

Things could soon be changing in North Fort Myers.

Developers propose rezoning more than 270 acres to create 1,200 multi family unit homes, 543 hotel rooms, offices, fitness facilities as well as up to 55,000 square feet of commercial and retail shops, according to the proposal.

The Paradise Isle proposal includes Paradise Marina, off Orange Grove Boulevard, and a vacant golf course. The project would span from Southeast 24th Avenue to Orange Grove Boulevard, south of Birkdale Avenue and bordered on west and south by City of Cape Coral, according to the proposal.

Wendy Fahl, owner of Sewing Boutique, said she wants more people to see the beauty in North Fort Myers that she does.

“I think North Fort Myers has been the forgotten area of Lee County,” Fahl said. “There’s beautiful property here and people just kind of bypass it.”

Fahl called for more “attractive businesses” to draw consumers to North Fort Myers. She added she’s seen businesses come and go over the last 15 years.

“We need to bring people from the other side of the river over here and we also need some development of the river we need to utilize the space,” Fahl said,

Christina Hagar, a homeowner and realtor, said she’d like to see the area improve.

“We do need some continued growth here,” Hagar said. “You know residential as well as commercial and a project like this would greatly be boost us.”

Hagar noted there wasn’t much new for sale in the Lochmore area.

“It’s kind of obvious when you look around the neighborhood, housing prices have already gone up … and a lot of people are putting tremendous amounts of money into their property in anticipation,” Hagar said.

The proposed redevelopment would also expand the marina to 200 boat slips, dry storage and a stand alone restaurant.

Fahl is optimistic for the future of North Fort Myers.

“Now we can see a revitalization and I can feel the energy, I know something good is going to happen,” Fahl said.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Rachel Ravina