Dave’s Pet Food recall due to dangerous levels of thyroid hormone

Dave’s Pet Food is voluntarily recalling its 95 percent premium beef cans of dog food, after it was discovered that the products may contain elevated levels of thyroid hormone.

Consumers who have purchased this specific produced should stop feeding it to their dogs at this time.

This products was distributed along the east coast of the United States, sold in pet stores and ecommerce sites.

The recalled product consists of a single batch (548 cases) of 13 oz., 95% premium beef dog food with a UPC # of 85038-11167 and a date code of 08/2020.

Dave’s Dog Food 95% Premium Beef

Size: 13-ounce cans

UPC Code: 85038-11167

Date Code: 08/2020

Dogs consuming high levels of thyroid hormone may have symptoms such as, increased thirst, urination, heart rate and restlessness. They may also experience weight loss. When dogs stop eating foods contaminated with thyroid hormone, their symptoms will discontinue.

However, if a dog continues to consume the contaminated food, they may experience more severe symptoms like, vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing.

Other Dave’s products, or any other product manufactured by Dave’s Pet Food are not impacted.

To ask questions or to receive a refund or coupon for replacement product, call Dave’s Pet Food at 1-888-763-2738 Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST.

U.S. citizens can report complaints about FDA-regulated pet food products by calling the consumer complaint coordinator in your area.

Author: KUTV