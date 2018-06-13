Brush fire prompts road closure in Port Charlotte

A brush fire that began burning Wednesday afternoon prompted Ormond Street to close, according to Charlotte County officials.

The approximately three-acre fire started around 3:30 p.m., according to Charlotte County officials. It has been contained and no injuries were reported.

A Florida Forest Service brush tractor, crews and five engines are working to extinguish the flames of the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Writer: Rachel Ravina