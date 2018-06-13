2 arrested in Clewiston drug bust

Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a hotel room on West Sugarland Highway, the Clewiston Police Department said Wednesday.

Police executed a search warrant and seized multiple items around 7:30 p.m. on June 8 to a room at the Executive Royal Inn on 335 West Sugarland Highway.

Clewiston residents Levoris Antoine Foster, 28, and Samuel E. Howard, 30, are facing the following charges, according to police:

Manufacturing Cocaine within 1000 feet of a school or playground

Sale of cocaine within 1000 feet of a school or playground

Possession of synthetic marijuana with the intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground

Possession of Xanax with the intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground

Possession of MDMA with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground

Marijuana possession with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana

Two counts of possession of synthetic marijuana over 10 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of transporting paraphernalia

Writer: Rachel Ravina