CLEWISTON
2 arrested in Clewiston drug bust
Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a hotel room on West Sugarland Highway, the Clewiston Police Department said Wednesday.
Police executed a search warrant and seized multiple items around 7:30 p.m. on June 8 to a room at the Executive Royal Inn on 335 West Sugarland Highway.
Clewiston residents Levoris Antoine Foster, 28, and Samuel E. Howard, 30, are facing the following charges, according to police:
- Manufacturing Cocaine within 1000 feet of a school or playground
- Sale of cocaine within 1000 feet of a school or playground
- Possession of synthetic marijuana with the intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground
- Possession of Xanax with the intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground
- Possession of MDMA with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground
- Marijuana possession with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school or playground
- 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana
- Two counts of possession of synthetic marijuana over 10 grams
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of transporting paraphernalia
