SWFL first responders participate in active shooter training

Members of the Fort Myers Police Department, the U.S. Marshals office and paramedics participated in active shooter training Tuesday.

“My only job is to stop the threat,” said Sgt. Domonic Zammit.

The training provides tools to protect officers and the community.

“It’s always good to brush up on your techniques,” Zammit said. “The fact that you’re engaging encounters you’re getting shots actually turned at you, it’s kind of like real life.”

The tactics learned in an active shooter training session remind officers like Zammit to be on their A-game.

“(It’s a) little bit of a reminder that you don’t want to be hit with a real bullet so your tactics better be on point when you’re making entry,” Zammit said.

For Jason Pate, of the Fort Myers Police Department, this training prepares him to help save lives in a potentially deadly situation.

“We have the best opportunity when the scene is secure to administrator life saving techniques,” Pate said.

Officers across Southwest Florida have first aid kits equipped in their vehicles to respond to the injured during an active shooting. Officials said the first six minutes could mean the difference between life and death when a person is shot.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina