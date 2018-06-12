Suspect sought in robbery of south Fort Myers jewelry store

A man is wanted in connection with a robbery Monday at a Kay Jewelers on Six Mile Cypress Parkway, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The suspect is described as an approximately 160-pound man between the ages of 23 and 28 years old with a goatee, according to police.

He’s accused of leaving the store with a diamond solitaire ring without paying and was last seen walking southbound on Six Mile Cypress Parkway. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information should call Detective David Dietz at 239-321-8017, online or through Tip411.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 online, through the P3Tips mobile app or by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Rachel Ravina