Lee Health searching for new blood donors

Donating blood is one of the easiest things you can do to make a big difference in your community. It can also benefit you as well. This weekend Lee Health is setting up their “bloodmobiles” at Winn Dixie in Cape Coral and the United Way on Concourse drive in Fort Myers. They will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are interested in becoming a donor, call (239) 323-2333 or email [email protected]