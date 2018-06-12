Lee County residents gather against proposed mining site Tuesday

Residents are rallying together Tuesday night to keep their quiet neighborhood clear of mining operations.

A proposed mining site would be located off State Road 82 near Daniels Parkway which is a an agricultural area with homes to the north.

The Troyer Brothers company owns the property off of SR 82 and they want to use it to mine limestone.

Some residents who live and work nearby say the dust from mining would be harmful to animals and people.

Residents are also concerned about increased dump truck traffic in their quiet residence.

“We’re concerned the mine is scheduled to operate from sunrise to sunset and panthers are very active early in the morning and late at night,” said Kelly McNab who is with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

A public meeting Tuesday night is already at capacity according to the organizer’s website. But there is another meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live to discuss the community's safety concerns.

The time and locations of the meetings are listed below.

Lehigh Acres and Gateway residents can attend a free information session:

6 p.m. on June 12 in the Griffin Dining Room at the Gateway Golf and County Club on 12091 Gateway Greens Drive in Fort Myers

7 p.m. on June 14 in the multipurpose room at Veterans Community Park on 55 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres

Those interested can RSVP

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft