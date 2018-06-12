Fort Myers man claims lottery winnings from $5M scratch-off game

A 39-year-old man claimed his winnings from a $1 million prize in the $5 million Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters, a lottery spokesperson said Tuesday.

David Jones, of Fort Myers, collected $745,000 in a lump sum, according to the Florida Lottery. It’s unclear when the ticket was sold.

Jones purchased the ticket from a Racetrac on 4440 Colonial Blvd., a spokesperson for the Florida Lottery said. The retailer receives a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 million Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-off game costs $20 to play and features several prizes: six $5 million prizes, 30 $1 million prizes and more than $752 million in cash prizes, according to the Florida Lottery. The game also offers more than 16.8 million winning tickets, but the overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.99.

Writer: Rachel Ravina