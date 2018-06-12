FDLE upgrades system for AMBER, Missing Child Alerts

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement upgraded the public notification system used to send AMBER and Missing Child Alerts Tuesday.

Users must create an Everbridge account to access the new system, according to the FDLE. Everbridge will use a phone number and email address to send Florida AMBER Alerts and Missing Child Alerts.

The platform strives to receive alerts through voice calls, mobile device apps and TDD/TTY messaging, according to the FDLE.

Everbridge is used by government agencies to issue emergency alerts such as ones commonly used for severe national warnings in the state and nationwide.

Click here to sign up to receive AMBER and Missing Child Alerts.

Writer: Rachel Ravina